This Grossheim photo circa 1900 features a window display for a millinery and wearing apparel store. The display includes two mannequins. One is wearing a dark suit with a hat and gloves and the other is displaying a light colored lace fabric and a hat. Other hats, gloves and fabrics also are included in the display. A sign in the window states, "Appropriate Easter wearing apparel," and someone has handwritten 1900 on the photograph. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

