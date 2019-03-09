Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine
"B" Class High School Baseball of 1902

This group portrait by Oscar Grossheim features seven young men in various stages of baseball uniforms. One young man is reclining on the floor sitting among three bats, three gloves, a ball and a baseball manual. Three of the boys have on light colored quilted knee pants, one with a dark sleeveless shirt. The coach or manager is sitting in the center wearing a dark suit and hat with a white shirt. All the ballplayers are wearing their baseball hats. Three of the players are wearing high necked shirts, one with stripes. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

