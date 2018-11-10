Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Buy Now

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken on Nov. 24, 1932, shows children attending a Thanksgiving Day meal at the Elks building at 413 E. Front St. Two elk statues are on either side of the doors. A man is holding the door open for the children. Two men are standing on the left of the stairs. There is a car parked in front of the house on the right of the Elks building. From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, Oscar Grossheim Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments