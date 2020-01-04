{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This greeting card, "Hearty Greetings," was made by the Gibson Art Co.

Chromolithograph printed on Dec. 23, 1919, and was a gift of Musser Public Library.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

