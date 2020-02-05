{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

East end bridge

This Oscar Grossheim photo from Jan. 17, 1917, is a progress photograph of the construction of a bridge on East 2nd Street near Mad Creek. There are three men standing together and one man standing under the heavy tarps. The Muscatine Produce and Pure Ice Company main plant is in the background. Tarps cover the lower half of the bridge. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

