This Oscar Grossheim photo from Dec. 15, 1949, shows a Salvation Army worker receiving wrapped Christmas gifts for their Christmas campaign at the Batterson Department Store at 319-321 E. 2nd St. Two women are dressed in gray colored clothes. They stand beneath a decorated Christmas tree. A sign under the tree reads, "Christmas Tree Caravan place gifts here to be turned over to the Salvation Army...When buying your gifts-buy an extra one for..." The rest of the sign is obscured. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

