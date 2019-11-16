{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Grossheim photo taken circa 1902 features a group of six men and one woman standing on a frozen lake or river beneath a railroad trestle. The man on the right of the photograph stands with his back to the camera. The woman is wearing a dark colored outfit and a hat. Several of the men on the left appear to be readying for a race across the ice. From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

