Memories of Muscatine

This photograph taken in the summer of 1925 by Oscar Grossheim shows an unpaved street probably the Fulliam Avenue area. A man stands to the side of the street near a plank which spans a drainage ditch. A mailbox is hung from a post that looks as if it was once a tree. An automobile with a slightly open door faces toward the front of the picture. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

