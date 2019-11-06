{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Dedication Mississippi River Dam #16 at Riverside Park

This photo by Oscar Grossheim from Sept. 3, 1937, features the dedication of the Lock and Dam #16 at Muscatine. The dedication ceremony was held in Riverside Park on the Mississippi riverfront. A speaker stands on the raised platform stage at the microphone. There are nine men seated in chairs around him. A crowd of people recline on the grassy area or on chairs and park benches in front of the stage. A United States flag flaps in the breeze over the stage. The east hill area of the city lays in the background of the photograph and Muscatine Fuel Co. can be seen off to the left of the stage. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments