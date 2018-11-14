Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Battery C 391st A.F.A. Bn.

A group composite of 94 soldiers from the Armored Field Artillery Battalion Spearhead division, battery C 391st. This photo was taken by Oscar Grossheim in 1940. From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, 304 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine, Oscar Grossheim Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

