MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Letter from Civil War soldier Charles T. Ruger, stationed at Cairo, Ill., to his wife Anne E. Ruger written on Patriotic-themed stationery.
Chromolithograph, pen and ink, written March 22, 1863.
Charles T. Ruger married Anna Hummel in 1859 in Muscatine and together they had one child, Sara Catherine (Caty). Ruger was mustered into service at the age of 29 in August, 1862, at Camp Strong, Muscatine, Co. "B", 35th Regiment of the Iowa Volunteer Infantry and was assigned as camp cook. The regiment later saw duty at Columbus, Kent.; Cario, Ill.; Duckport Landing, La.; and participated in the Sieges of Vicksburg and Jackson.
Following the Siege of Jackson Ruger fell ill and died on September 21, 1863, in the regiment hospital at Bear Creek, Miss. He was buried in a mass grave, described in a letter written by a fellow soldier. Unable to care for her child alone, Anna Ruger placed her daughter in the custody of the Iowa Soldiers' Orphans' Home. Caty Ruger remained there until December of 1870 when her mother remarried.
This Gift of Glenroy Ryan is from the Civil War Collection of the Muscatine Art Center Collection.
