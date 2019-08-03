Memories of Muscatine

Mid Summer Shower by Karl Mattern, Iowa artist (1892-1969)
Oil on artist's board, c1965
Gift of the Estate of Clifford and Marion Larson from the Muscatine Art Center collection.
About the donors: In 2018, over 100 Muscatine related items were donated to the Muscatine Art Center from the estate of Clifford and Marion Larson. Clifford Larson, was the second appointed director of the Muscatine Art Center, serving from 1968-1980. Both Clifford and Marion were art historians and collectors. An art teacher, Marion taught art lessons at the Laura Musser Museum and in the Muscatine school system.
About the artist: Mattern was an Iowa artist known for portrait and landscape painting. He was born in Germany, and emigrated to the United States in 1906 when he was 14, then moved to the Midwest to work on a farm in Oklahoma owned by a friend of his family when he was 16. After working at the farm, Mattern traveled and worked odd jobs and eventually arrived in Chicago to study art intermittently at the Chicago Art Institute. He studied with George Bellows in Chicago. When he graduated, he taught painting at the Fine Arts Academy in Chicago. While there, Albert Bloch, who was part of Der Blaue Reiter, a pioneering group of abstract artists in Germany from 1911-1914 that included Vassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee, encouraged Mattern to be more self-confident in his work, and eventually brought him to the Kansas Art Institute to teach painting in 1925. In 1948 he moved to Des Moines to teach in the Drake University art department. He was a respected member of the art faculty at Drake University.
