Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken on May 29, 1907, features the window of the Batterson Department Store at night. A mannequin dressed in a white tennis outfit holds a racket and ball. Around the window is draped gauzy fabric and front covers of the Ladies Home Journal. A sign on the display window reads, "Now Ready: The Ladies Home Journal," other signs read, "Summer Dress Materials," and "More Journal Patterns Free." From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

