Souvenir Exaggeration Post Card: The Kind They Catch in Fourth Slough, Muscatine, Iowa

This is a chromolithograph, circa 1915. Exaggerated or tall-tale postcards are thought to have originated around 1895. These were a popular way for rural communities to form an identity for themselves as a place of agricultural wealth. These postcards promoted agrarian and wildlife benefits of a specific locality. Common themes included fishing, hunting, riding oversized animals, harvesting gigantic fruits and vegetables, as well as featuring humorous titles. While exaggeration postcards illustrated an object of disproportionate size, the tall-tale postcard added a caption, bringing the whole scene to life with anecdotal referential humor. Creators of these cards used trick photography, or a combination of photography and painting. These types of souvenir post cards with inflated images are still printed today. This gift of Dr. John and Ann Parks is part of the Muscatine art Center Collection. 

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

