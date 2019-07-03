{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Carpenters and Joiners Float

This Oscar Grossheim photograph from 1905 features a parade float for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Muscatine Union #1069. The float is stopped outside of the Musser Public Library located at 304 Iowa Ave. The float is a horse drawn wagon and several men are inside the wagon. A banner and American flags decorate the wagon. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

