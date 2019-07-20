{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Coffee Urn of Ella Woodward by Simpson, Hall, Miller & Co.

Silverplate, c1870

Engraved, Ella Woodward From Her Friends at Muscatine Iowa

Gift of Thomas and Cynthia Kautz from the Muscatine art Center collection.

Ella Woodward was the wife of Judge William G. Woodward, a Muscatine pioneer.  They lived at 501 E. Mississippi Drive which later was the home of Peter and Tamson Musser.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

