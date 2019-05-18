{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Grossheim photo taken circa 1910 features Jefferson School building on the corner of Orange and East 7th Street. The large two-story brick building sits on a small hill. A sandstone block retaining wall can be seen at the front of the property. Children stand around the building and lean on the metal railings along the top of the wall. Several trees stand on the left of the building. The school has a center bell tower that rises at the front of the building. A sign over the second story windows reads, "Jefferson School House." A tall bent electrical pole stands on the corner. A dirt road crosses in front of the school. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

