Memories of Muscatine

This Grossheim photo taken circa 1910 features Jefferson School building on the corner of Orange and East 7th Street. The large two-story brick building sits on a small hill. A sandstone block retaining wall can be seen at the front of the property. Children stand around the building and lean on the metal railings along the top of the wall. Several trees stand on the left of the building. The school has a center bell tower that rises at the front of the building. A sign over the second story windows reads, "Jefferson School House." A tall bent electrical pole stands on the corner. A dirt road crosses in front of the school. From the Musser Public Library Collection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.