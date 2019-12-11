{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Dorothy Greenwald: spelling champion

Oscar Grossheim's photograph from June 15, 1932, features Miss Dorothy Greenwald, the National Spelling Bee Champion, standing by two large bouquets of flowers. She is wearing a dark colored dress with a white blouse. Her hair is also dark in color and has a permanent wave. In the background is a clapboard sided house and a tree. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

