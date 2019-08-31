{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

New England Factory Life: Bell Time

by Winslow Homer, published in Harper’s Weekly, July 25, 1868

Wood engraving

Gift of E. Bradford Burns from the Muscatine Art Center collection

Featuring a page from the Harper's Weekly publication showing shifts of weary workers walking out of factories in the background.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

