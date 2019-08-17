{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Bust of Charles Dickens

Parian Ware, c1880

From the Muscatine Art Center collection

Parian ware is a type of white porcelain with a slightly granular surface resembling pure white statuary marble. It was developed around 1845 by the Staffordshire pottery manufacturer Mintons, and named after Paros, the Greek island renowned for its fine-textured, white Parian marble, used since antiquity for sculpture. Parian was designed to imitate carved marble, with the great advantage that it could be prepared in a liquid form and cast in a mold, enabling mass production.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments