Memories of Muscatine
Sheet Music: They Are Tenting To-Night in Far Off France

This chromolithograph, copyright 1918, features sheet music with music written by Blanche M. Tice and words by J. Will Callahan. Published by Blanche M. Tice Music Pub. Co., Sioux City, Iowa, this is a gift of Mrs. Donald Osborn from the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

