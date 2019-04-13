Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Invitation to Launch Club Easter Ball

Featuring an invitation sponsored by the Muscatine Launch Club (local boating club that sponsored community/river related events c.1900) this chromolithograph was printed with a boat propeller logo, April 8, 1912.

The invitation reads: Yourself and ladies are cordially invited to attend The Easter Ball given by the Muscatine Launch Club on Monday evening, April eighth nineteen hundred twelve. Dancing 8 to 12 present invitation at door. Tickets $1.00.

From the Muscatine Art Center collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

