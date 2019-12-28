{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine
Broadway on Parade
 
This group photograph by Oscar Grossheim taken in January 1933 features participants in a Broadway on Parade musical revue at the Uptown Theatre in Muscatine. Twelve women and one man are standing in a row on a stage. In the back are several other woman in an orchestra. From the Musser Public  Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

