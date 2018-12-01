Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Winter of '86

Featuring a 1986 colored woodcut (Edition 95/100) by Carl Homstad, Decorah, Iowa. This is a gift of E. Bradford Burns from the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

Born in Colorado, Carl Homstad, moved to Iowa in the early 1970s to attend Luther College. He has designed and constructed sets for theatrical productions and served as a consultant for a CAD-CAM company. His artwork has appeared in the books, "Building with Cob," "Carpenter of Song," by Michael Carey, "Art of the State: Iowa and Murals of Iowa." Also in the Artist's Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, National Geographic and on Iowa Public TV’s, "Living in Iowa." He has judged regional and national art shows and worked with the Iowa Arts Council in the Artist in the Schools and other programs. In 1998, he received a Distinguished Service Award from Luther College. He has a gallery in Decorah, Iowa, where he resides.

Homstad received a BA in Art from Luther College 1973, and studied Independently in Europe in 1979, China in 2003 and Japan in 2005. His work is included in numerous galleries throughout the midwest.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

