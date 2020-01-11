{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Quadrige Cloth Display

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 1950, features a display of fabric in the window of Batterson Store located at 319-321 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine. Fabric is draped over rings that are attached in threes. A sign above states, "White Sale!" Two mannequins, one portraying the mother and the other her daughter, stand in the middle of the window.  Other signs state, "What a savings with Quadriga Cloth!" and "Look your best for less in Quadriga Cloth...Yes, the best for less! 44 cents yd...main floor." From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments