Memories of Muscatine

Cannons in Weed Park

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken on May 9, 1911, shows the two Civil War era cannons perched on the bluff in Weed Park overlooking the Mississippi River. The cannons are affixed to a slab of concrete. There are three benches nearby. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

