Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo dated Sept. 29, 1912, features a pumpkin field at E.G. Hoopes farm on Maple Grove Road. A barn is in the background on the left. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

