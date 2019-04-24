{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

C.M. Bell Vault Company Truck with Automatic Sealing Grave Vaults

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken April 25, 1916, shows the C.M. Bell Company truck parked outside of their building located at 828 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine. A man sits in the driver's seat, and an automatic sealing grave vault is loaded in the back. The truck is marked, "Mfg. of automatic sealing grave vaults," and "Call 143OW." Behind the truck is the C.M. Bell Company building, and the sign says, "C.M. Bell, Mfg. of automatic sealing grave vaults, Cement over steel, All kinds of cement work, Satisfaction guaranteed." From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0


