Memories of Muscatine

Pair of stone "Yukimi-Gata" Japanese Garden (pedestal lanterns)
These lanterns were once mushroom capped and date from the original garden installation in 1929, at the Musser/McColm home at 1314 Mulberry Ave. in Muscatine. Oil candles were placed inside the center lantern section. Each lantern features a broad kasa (cap or roof), and arched legs. In Japan a toro (lantern) is a traditional lantern, originally used in Buddhist temples. The lantern represents five elements of Buddhist cosmology: bottom touching the ground, represents 'chi' (that which gives life); the earth section represents 'sui' (water); the 'ka' (fire) section holds the light or flame; while 'fu' (air) and 'ku' (void or spirit) are on the top pointing towards the sky. Gift from Mary Catherine McWhirter and Mary Musser Gilmore, 1965, to the Muscatine Art Center collection.