Memories of Muscatine

Shoe Window Display at Batterson Stores
Featuring a photograph from June 1929 of a window display at Batterson Stores in Muscatine. The window display includes a variety of women's and children's shoes. The women's shoes are marked with prices of $4.85, $5.85 and $6.85, and the children's shoes are marked with prices of $1.45 and $1.95. Above the shoes, a sign reads, "Opening Saturday, Muscatine's newest Shoe Dept. with the newest footwear creations for Women and Children." On either side of the window display, two signs state, "Free, Saturday, A pair of Sheer Chiffon Hose with every pair of Ladies footwear." A sign in the center of the display reads, "The Batterson Stores Now Presents the newest Footwear for Women and Children, Main Floor." From the Musser Public Library collection.