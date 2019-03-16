Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Shamrock Hatpin

Featuring a gold metal top shaped like a shamrock, with green stones and pearls, c1900. From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

In 2006, Muscatine native, Louis Eisner donated his collection of 329 Antique Hatpins and 139 Antique Hatpin Holders to the Muscatine Art Center.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

