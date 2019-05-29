{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad Holdup

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken in 1903 shows a damaged Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific railroad car. Pieces from the roof and side are gone and a portion of the interior is exposed. Men and boys appear to be inspecting the damage. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

