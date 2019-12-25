{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Louis Elfers Lights

This photograph at night by Oscar Grossheim from Dec. 24, 1928, shows a Christmas light display at the home of Louis G. Elfers, 117 Canon. The house is a bungalow in style with a wide front porch and dormers. There are lights surrounding the eaves, the windows and porch of the house. Christmas lights are also outlining the yard and walkway. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

