{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken circa 1915 features a look at the new building at the Lutheran Home for Orphans and Elderly. This dormitory style building sits next to the "summer home" of Benjamin Hershey which can be seen on the far left. The dormitory is a four-story brick edifice. Several men stand on the steps up to the second floor. There are two men standing on the upper balcony. It appears to be during the final stages of construction. The ground in front is mounds of dirt. Crosses stand at the peak of each gable. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments