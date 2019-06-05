{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Camping on the Mississippi River

This color tinted postcard of a camp setup near Muscatine on the Mississippi River features a sign posted on a tree to the right reading, "Rosalia Camp." There is a tent to the left with two men whittling and a woman reading. There is clothing hanging on a line and an awning to shelter from the sun. A little girl is sitting on the bow of a boat pulled on the shore. A note on the back of the postcard indicates 1909 to 1912 as a date. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

