Memories of Muscatine

David Bogard window hats

This Oscar Grossheim photo from 1905 shows the David Bogard clothier store at 208 East 2nd St. The store window shows Stetson hats on display and advertises, "Latest novelties in suiting, place your order here, David Bogard." A sign in the center of the window reads, "Every hat in this window is a Stetson, best hat on earth." The price of the hats run from $3.50 to $5. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

