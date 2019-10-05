{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken on Jan. 26, 1913, features Miss Mamie Roth posed in her nurse's uniform sitting before a roaring fire. She is seated on a wooden chair with a book in her lap. Her nurse's cap is perched on her head.  The photographer etched in the fireplace complete with fire. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

