Memories of Muscatine

Bogard's Clothing Window Display

This photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim on March 18, 1919, features a display window at Bogard Clothing Company, 106-108 East 2nd St. The display is of gentlemen's hats. A sign in the center of the display reads, "Announcing the arrival of Stetsons for Spring 1919." Another sign just to the left of this one reads, "Stetson Hats for spring $7.00 excellent quality." There is a trellis and flowers in the background with two fern plants on top of the posts. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

