Memories of Muscatine

Civil War Musicians Parade

This 1911 photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim shows the National Association of Civil War Musicians parade in Muscatine. The group appears in front of the Grand Opera House, and Kemble House is to the left. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

