Memories of Muscatine

D. C. Richman (Mississippi River)

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken in 1900 features a view of the Mississippi River looking up river from east hill. A young child is racing into the picture from the right. Farm land can be seen below the bluff. The little child has her arms raised as if she is racing to be picked up by her parent. The child is wearing a bonnet and coat with white lace dress. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

