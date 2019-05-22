{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Champion Hose Company

This 1902 group photograph shows men belonging to the Champion Hose Company of Muscatine. The men are wearing uniforms with ribbons, and each hat is marked with a number 1. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

