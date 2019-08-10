{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Grossheim photograph taken circa 1915 features a boat owned by Oscar Grossheim. There are five people on board. A man sits at the controls of the boat. There is a woman standing off to his side. In the middle of the boat sits a girl in a wicker chair. At the rear of the boat sits a woman and next to her another girl. A canvas tarp shelters the group from the sun and a flag is attached at the back of the boat. The boat sits near the shore of the Mississippi River. In the distance there can be seen a shoreline with a cabin and some people. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments