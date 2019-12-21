{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Mucatine

Featuring the children's book, "The Night Before Christmas," published by M.A. Donohue and Co. A chromolithograph circa 1920 and a gift of Pamela and Mike Knott to the Muscatine Art Center collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

