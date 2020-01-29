{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

East 2nd Street

This Oscar Grossheim photo from circa 1900 features a view of downtown Muscatine on East 2nd Street. On the far right is J. H. Cosgrove's tailor shop at 110 E. 2nd St. The sign above reads, "Pants to order, $5.00 to $5.50," and, "Cleaning and Repairing," along with the name of the shop. To the left of the tailor shop is C.C. Braunwarth's shoe shop at 112 E. 2nd St. A sign painted above the second story windows reads, "This is the place to buy good shoes cheap." Above the awnings the sign reads, "High grade," and, "Admitted by all city shoe men that we have the greatest value," and, "Low price." Next on the right is Welch & Knapp tailor shop at 116 E. 2nd, then G. W. Dillaway's Crockery shop at 118 E. 2nd, W. S. Hill grocer shop at 120 E. 2nd with E. Reinemund's clothing store next at 122 E. 2nd.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

