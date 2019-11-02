{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo dated Nov.10, 1920, features the interior of the lobby of the Muscatine State Bank decorated with an abundance of floral arrangements honoring the 50th anniversary. There are two flags draped under the clock on the back wall. A portrait of P.M. Musser, one of the founders of the bank, is hanging from a pillar near the back wall. There is a telephone on the counter top on the far left of the picture. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

