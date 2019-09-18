{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Collins and Hill

This Oscar Grossheim photo from Oct. 10, 1923, shows the exterior of the Collins-Hill Lumber and Coal Company at 807 E. 2nd St. A sign on the building states, "Cement - modern homes." There are seven men and two trucks in front of the building. A smaller entrance to the office is on the right of the photograph. The trucks appear to be loaded with bags of cement. There is a screen door on the office. A sign on the first truck on the left reads, "Lehigh Cement." Two men are in suits and ties. One man wears a sweater and the rest are in work clothes. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

