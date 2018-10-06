Memories of Muscatine

Millstone Burr Stone
This 1850 millstone was first used in the flour mill owned by Joseph Bennett and later by the Muscatine Oatmeal Co. mill at the same location on Front Street (now Mississippi Drive) and Pine Street.
Source: Muscatine County History from 1834-1909
1848: Bennett's steam flour mill, 50X85 feet and five stories in height, with four run of burr stones, was erected by Joseph Bennett, on the site now occupied by the Oat Meal Mills. In January of 1850, this mill ground and packed 520 barrels of flour in one day.
1851: Bennett's mill, with five or six adjoining buildings, was destroyed by fire on Aug. 23. The loss was $40,000, with no insurance. The mill was rebuilt by its indomitable proprietor, upon the same foundation, within 90 days after the event. It had the same exterior appearance, but was materially improved on its interior arrangements.
1874: On Oct. 8, the Muscatine Mills (Bennett's old mill) sold to E. M. Kessinger for $9,800.
From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.
