Memories of Muscatine

Clam Boats and Button Factories

This Oscar Grossheim photograph from 1906 shows clam boats and button factories on the Mississippi River at East Hill in Muscatine. Four boats with men inside are near the shore. Men are also standing on top of piles of clamshells. The small buildings along the shore are button factories. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

