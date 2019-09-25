{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Construction of bridge over Mad Creek

This 1913 photograph by R. Linton shows the bridge construction over Mad Creek in Muscatine. The photo index card reads, "Building Mad Creek Bridge crossing near Heinz plant to make Monroe a through street about 1913." The Heinz plant is in the upper left corner of the photograph. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments