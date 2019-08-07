{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Campfire Group at Weed Park

Taken by Oscar Grossheim on Aug. 6, 1913, this group photograph features girls and women at Weed Park in Muscatine. Many are dressed in Native American costumes and wear their hair in braids. Four banners read, Pochontas, Wapo, Chelan and Sacajawea. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

